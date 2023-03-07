A 35-year-old man has been arrested for dangerous driving on a motorbike.

The man failed to stop for An Garda Siochana on the A1, outside Banbridge, on Tuesday 7 March.

He's due to appear before Banbridge Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with several offences including:

Dangerous driving;

Possession of a Class A controlled drug;

Driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs;

Failing to stop for police; and

Driving without a licence or insurance.

