Man to appear in court for dangerous driving on motorbike near Banbridge
A 35-year-old man has been arrested for dangerous driving on a motorbike.
The man failed to stop for An Garda Siochana on the A1, outside Banbridge, on Tuesday 7 March.
He's due to appear before Banbridge Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with several offences including:
Dangerous driving;
Possession of a Class A controlled drug;
Driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs;
Failing to stop for police; and
Driving without a licence or insurance.
