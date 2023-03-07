Midwives in Northern Ireland have voted in favour of industrial action over rates of pay.

A total of 93% of members of the Royal College of Midwives voted for industrial action short of strike - 89% voted for strike action.

The RCM says it will now consider the results of the ballot and decide what action will be taken.

“That so many of our members have voted to take industrial action is a reflection of their growing anger and frustration at a pay award that goes nowhere near to making up for a decade and more of pay freezes and pay stagnation," said Karen Murray, RCM director for NI.

"The current political situation has left services rudderless for far too long, with no maternity strategy and no plan to drive improvements in maternity care for women and working conditions for midwives, MSWS and their colleagues.

"Not only is this taking a heavy toll on our members, it’s ultimately impacting care for women."

She continued: “This pay award and the growing crisis in our maternity services will do nothing to keep midwives in our maternity service, as many say they have had enough and will simply head for the door.

"We must see an improvement in pay for our members and we must see political action here in Northern Ireland and in Westminster to resolve the political crisis so that we can then turn to solving the maternity crisis.

"Our members are exhausted, fragile and burnt out.

"This is terrible for them and is having an impact on the care they can deliver for women, babies, and families. A solution to these issues must be found, and soon."

