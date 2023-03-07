A murder enquiry has been launched following the death of a man who was seriously assaulted in Belfast in January.

The man aged in his 40s was attacked in the early hours of Sunday 29 January and has now died in hospital.

Police say a post mortem will be carried out and detectives will consider the findings.

Three men who were arrested in connection with the incident remain on police bail.

A police spokesperson said: "The assault occurred between 3.00am and 3.30am on Sunday, January 29th when the victim was waiting for a lift in the car park beside licensed premises.

"It has been reported that three men approached the victim and his friend before an altercation occurred which spilled out onto the Malone Road, at the junction of Eglantine Avenue.

"We know that this area would have been relatively busy with vehicles at the time, particularly taxi drivers, and would appeal to anyone who may have been in the vicinity to check their dashcam for relevant footage.

"If you have any information which could assist our investigation, please contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1297 of 16/02/23."

