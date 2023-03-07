Police have arrested a man who was on the run from the Republic after a cross-border police chase.

A motorbike without number plates failed to stop for police three times north and south of the border.

Shortly at around 2.30am on Tuesday, a motorbike crossed the border after failing to stop for Gardaí in the Republic of Ireland.

The bike continued northbound and also failed to stop for PSNI officers outside Newry. It again did not stop for police a third time.

A man was later arrested outside a petrol station outside Banbridge just before 3am. He was found to be subject to bench warrants issued in the Republic. The 35-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including failing to stop, dangerous driving, possession of a Class A controlled drug and driving whilst unfit. Police said in a statement: “As enquiries continue and, as we liaise with An Garda Síochána, we're appealing to anyone who captured dash-cam footage to call 101 and quote 69 07/03/23.

"You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/"

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.