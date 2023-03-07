Police are investigating a report of a device in Keady, Co Armagh.

The device was reportedly left in the Castleblaney Road area.

A police spokesperson has asked anyone who notices anything out of place in the area to contact detectives immediately.

They continued: "Police are making enquiries following a report that a device has been left in the Castleblaney Road area of Keady.

"Anyone who notices anything unusual or out of place in the area should contact police immediately."

