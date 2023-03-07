A yellow weather warning will remain in place across Northern Ireland until 10am on Tuesday.

It comes as wintery conditions are taking hold across the UK.

The Department for Infrastructure has warned motorists to be extra careful as unions take industrial action meaning some roads won't be gritted.

The Met Office has issued a snow warning for Northern Ireland with between 5-10 centimetres expected to fall on Thursday.

An ice warning was issued by the Met Office for Monday night.

Forecasters have warned of a "small chance" of disruption to travel, power and communities cut off for several days with potentially blizzard conditions.

It comes as the UK is set to face a cold wave this week with the return of wintry hazards, including overnight frosts as well as some sleet and snow.

What to expect over the next few days following cold weather warning

Low pressure is expected to move across the UK, with parts of Northern Ireland, north Wales, and northern England expected to see the worst of the conditions.

For the end of the working week, snow could develop quite widely across.

Parts of Northern Ireland, north Wales and northern England are currently expected to see the worst of the conditions on Thursday, with parts of Scotland and northern England then seeing the heaviest snow on Friday.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) says gritting of the road network will be disrupted as there are insufficient staff available to run both a morning and evening gritting rota.

Some routes maintained by the DfI's partners Amey and Intertoll on the (M1 M2 M3 A12 Westlink M5 A8M A1 to the Border and A4 down to Ballygawley) will be salted Monday evening 6 March and Tuesday morning 7 March.

Members of the GMB and Unite unions are taking industrial action over pay.

