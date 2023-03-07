Play Brightcove video

FIRMUS

Gas supplier Firmus has announced it will be reducing prices for customers in Northern Ireland from April. The firm says it will lower tariffs for those in the 10 Towns Network by nearly 19% and by more than 22% in the Greater Belfast area.

ROADS

Motorists have been urged to take extra care this morning as gritting services has been disrupted due to industrial action. Members of the GMB and Unite Unions are taking strike action over pay. There is a weather warning for snow and and ice in place but the Department for Infrastructure has warned there are not enough staff to cover the gritting rota.

HUNTING

An animal charity is calling on Stormont to take action to tackle badger baiting. A report from the USPCA, which will be presented to MLAs on Tuesday, says the act of using dogs to catch the mammals is barbaric. Northern Ireland is the only park of the UK where using dogs to hunt is not illegal.

PROTOCOL

The DUP has set a timeframe of the end of March to give the party time to examine the details of the Windsor Framework. It comes as Sir Jeffrey Donaldson announced an eight member panel to gauge opinion on the new deal on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland.

WEATHER

Many are waking up to sub zero temperatures on Tuesday. There will be a scattering of showers throughout the day with some disruption possible towards the end of the week.

