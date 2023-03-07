Play Brightcove video

Victims and families of those who were killed by terrorists have gathered at Stormont to mark a Europe-wide remembrance event.

The senate chamber was at full capacity on Tuesday as it paused for European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism.

Many of those who attended were directly impacted by loyalist and republican violence.

Among those sharing their stories were the mother of 15-year-old Paul Maxwell, who was killed alongside Lord Mountbatten in Mullaghmore in 1979.

Mary Hornsey says all families deserve justice.

"No matter what you do or where you are, there's always that gap there, and it will always be there," she told UTV.

"There's no such a thing as closure when you love someone.

"I do not bear anyone any bitterness, nor does my family, but I think in order to have a peaceful society we must have justice, then people feel they can live in the country with contentment knowing they are in a just society."

SDLP Senator Paddy Wilson was murdered by loyalists in 1973.

His son Paul's video message was played in the chamber where his father once stood, and Senator Wilson's niece was also in the room.

She said: "We did get justice, but I think it's important, there can't be closure until you get justice, and I feel for the families that can't get it and probably, some of them never will get justice."

The European Remembrance Day for Victims of Terrorism was established following the 2004 Madrid bombings.

It's hoped civil buildings in almost all council areas in Northern Ireland and Stormont will be lit up red on Saturday evening to mark it.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.