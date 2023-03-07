It's a very clear "no" to the Windsor Framework from the TUV - but what will the DUP do?

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson sits down with UTV's political editor Tracey Magee after appointing an eight person panel, including two former party leaders, to help him decide. Also on View from Stormont, Paul Clark is joined by former Ulster Unionist Special Advisor David Kerr as well as commentators Professors Peter Shirlow and Deirdre Heenan. And devolution will be condemned to death by a thousand collapses unless Stormont is reformed. That was the stark warning from the Alliance leader Naomi Long as the party met at the weekend for its annual conference.

Alliance deputy leader Stephen Farry joins Paul Clark in the studio.