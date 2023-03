A number of items have been recovered and taken away for forensic examination following a security alert in Co Armagh.

Officers and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene on the Castleblaney Road in Keady on Tuesday evening.

Road closures with cordons, were in place for a time but all roads have since re-opened.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.