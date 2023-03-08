A child has died in a crash in a Co Down village, it is understood.

Political representatives have offered their condolences to the family and friends of the child following the tragedy.

MLA Robbie Butler said: "In respect of this awful tragedy in Moira earlier can we take a moment to think on the life changing realty for this dear child’s family. Thoughts and prayers with all connected to this accident."

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a report of an incident on the Meeting Street Area in Moira at around 1.30pm.

Two ambulances, two officers and the NIAS Hazardous Area Response Team were dispatched to the scene.

One person was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital, and NIAS spokesman said.

Moira's main street and the off-slip from the M1 to the village were closed following the collision, with motorists advised to avoid the area.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

Politicians expressed their condolences at the tragic news; an Alliance Party MLA said that she was "devastated" for the family involved.

"I am absolutely devastated for the family that have lost a special little child in an absolutely awful incident in Moira this afternoon," Sorcha Eastwood said on Twitter.

"My heart is just broken for them and I know we will all hold the family in prayer over the next while, God bless them all. Just devastating."

In a Facebook post, DUP MLA Paul Givan said it was "absolutely devastating news" and that his thoughts and prayers were with the families affected by "this unimaginable tragedy".

DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly said it was "unbelievably heartbreaking”.

She said: "I know all of our thoughts, prayers and love go out this evening to the family, parents and whole community dealing this terrible, terrible tragedy," she said on Twitter.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.