One person is in hospital after a serious crash in Moira.

Emergency services are attending the scene on Main Street. It has been closed, as too has the M1 off-slip into Moira.

A police cordon is in place and alongside a fire engine is a fire command unit.

DUP councillor for the area Allan Ewart expressed concern.

He said: "Main Street in Moira is currently closed to traffic following this serious collision. My thoughts are with the two people involved and I pray they make a speedy recovery.

"Police are continuing to carry out examinations at the scene and this is causing continuing disruption to traffic in the surrounding area, including the M1 off-slip. It has already impacted upon some school transport and will likely affect commuter traffic later also. “

The Ambulance Service said it was called to the scene just after 1.30pm.

A spokesman added: "NIAS dispatched two ambulances, two ambulance Officers and the hazardous area response team.

"One patient was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance."

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative routes for their journeys.

More updates to follow.

