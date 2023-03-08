Police have released new CCTV as part of the investigation into the attempted murder of a senior detective.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot in Omagh outside a sports complex on February 22. He was packing a bag into his car boot with his son after taking a coaching session. The New IRA has been blamed.

Seven people have been arrested. They were all later released without charge.

A Ford Fiesta used in DCI John Caldwell attack.

Police believe the attack was weeks in the planning.

On Wednesday, police released CCTV showing a blue Ford Fiesta involved in the attack.

It travelled into Coalisland at around 10pm on the night of 21 February 2023.

It had the registration number MGZ 6242 and was fitted with false plates FRZ 8414 prior to the attack.

Police have released CCTV of the car previously. That showed the car leaving the sports complex and turning left onto the Killyclogher Road immediately after the shooting. It travelled past Glendale Service Station to the Racolpa Road where the car was abandoned and set it on fire.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting 1831 of 22/02/23. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

