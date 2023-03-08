A man has been seriously injured after being shot three times in both his knees and right ankle.

Three men masked men who were wearing gloves, forced their way into a home in the Crocus Street in west Belfast shortly after 9pm on Tuesday.

The men then fled the scene on foot and made off towards the Cavendish Street direction.The victim who is said to be in his 20s has been taken hospital.In a statement detective Sergeant McCartan described the attack as "horrific."

“Our investigation is at an early stage and at present we are investigating a number of lines of enquiry to determine exactly what happened, a motive and who was involved.“However, this shooting is a clear human rights abuse and everyone has the right to live free from the threat of violence and feel safe in their own homes.“The horrific violence that was inflicted on this man will most certainly leave physical and mental scars and trauma that may never heal. Victims of such attacks often have their lives changed forever.“We are appealing to anyone who was in the Crocus Street area on Tuesday evening, 7th March shortly after 9pm and who noticed anything suspicious, or who may have dash-cam or mobile footage that could help with our investigation to contact police."

