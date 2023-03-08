Chris Heaton-Harris will appear before the Northern Ireland affairs committee where he will be questioned by MPs about how the government is tackling paramilitary and terrorist activity.

It comes following the shooting of a senior police officer last month for which the New IRA claimed responsibility. Members of the Committee are likely to ask whether the Police Service of Northern Ireland's tight financial situation will affect measures to tackle paramilitary groups. The Committee are currently undertaking an inquiry into the effect of paramilitary activity and organised crime on society in Northern Ireland.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.