Detectives who are carrying out a murder investigation following an assault in south Belfast, have named the vicitm as Colin Prime.

Mr Prime, who was 41-years-old, was a serving police officer, who was off duty at the time of the incident.

Detectives say that Colin’s occupation as a police officer had no bearing on the attack.

Mr Prime was attacked in the early hours of Sunday 29 January but has since died in hospital.

Officers say a post mortem will be carried out and detectives will consider the findings.

Three men who were arrested in connection with the incident remain on police bail.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said: “My thoughts, and deepest sympathies, are first and foremost with Colin’s family who have been left bereft. Friends and colleagues are deeply saddened by Colin’s death.

"The assault occurred between 3am and 3:30am on Sunday 29 January when Colin was waiting for a lift in the car park beside licensed premises.

"It has been reported that three men approached Colin and his friend before an altercation occurred which spilled out onto the Malone Road, at the junction of Eglantine Avenue.

"I can confirm that Colin’s occupation as a police officer had no bearing on the attack."

Detective Inspector Griffin appealed for anyone with information to bring it to police.

"We know that this area would have been relatively busy with vehicles at the time, particularly taxi drivers, and would appeal to anyone who may have been in the vicinity to check their dashcam for relevant footage."