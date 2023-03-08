Play Brightcove video

Tributes have been paid to the off-duty police officer killed in a south Belfast attack.

Colin Prime died after being assaulted on the Malone Road on Sunday 29 January.

The 41-year-old was described a "devoted daddy of Kobi and Odin, husband of Louise, cherished son of his parents Jim and Carol, dearest brother of Rory and his wife Linn and uncle of Emily and Maya".

It is believed that Mr Prime was attacked in a car park between 3am and 3:30am, after three men approached him and his friend. It was then that an altercation occurred which spilled out onto the Malone Road, at the junction of Eglantine Avenue.

Five weeks later, he died after a battle for his life in hospital.

Police said his occupation was not a factor in the attack.

Meanwhile across social media, tributes have been paid. His former rugby club Banbridge RFC, said its president and members are "greatly saddened" by the news of the death of their former player - sending condolences to his family. On Facebook, Colin Carson described his friend as a larger than life character who always met you with a "disarming smile". He added that the pair had a love of Thailand, speaking on occasions of buying a boat and going on fishing trips.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne said: "I want to express my deepest sympathy on the tragic death of one of our serving officers, Constable Colin Prime.

"My thoughts are with Colin's family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him."

