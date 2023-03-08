Police in Ballymena, investigating a number of rural burglaries in the mid and east Antrim area, have made a large drugs seizure in the Doagh area.

The search, conducted with assistance from the Ballymena Neighbourhood Policing Team and District Support Team, saw a number of items seized including a large quantity of suspected Class A drugs.

The suspected drugs have an estimated street value of £27,000.

In a statement, Police said: "The supply of controlled drugs destroys lives and communities. The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to bringing those involved in the supply of controlled drugs to justice.“We would appeal to anyone with information regarding the supply of controlled drugs to contact police by dialling 101."

