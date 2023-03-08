Play Brightcove video

Twelve female artists have turned a Belfast street into their canvas for International Women's Day as a dozen new murals have appeared, providing a pop of colour to an otherwise tired street.

The artistic transformation and rejuvenation of College Square in the city centre is part of a Belfast City Council project, funded by the Department for Communities and linked A Bolder Vision for Belfast and the Future City Centre Programme.

“As well as providing a platform for the artists ahead of International Women’s Day, this project adds a splash of colour and creativity to this part of Belfast," said Patrick Anderson from the Department for Communities.

"Individually, these pieces are diverse and thought-provoking. Collectively, they are a positive addition to the urban landscape which really enhances the area. This initiative uses art in conjunction with the range of other improvements to the streetscape to make the city a better place for residents and visitors alike.”

Hannah Constance from Belfast spoke to UTV while adding the finishing touches to her mural.

Her creative masterpiece is a nod to a fox which was formerly a regular visitor on the street.

She said it was humbling to rub shoulders with some of her idols during what she described as a "paint-jam", aka, when the painters all got together and worked on their respective walls on the same day.

"It was just incredible to be surrounded by some big names that I've been following for years, you know, ever since I've been going up through university. And a lot of these artists you know, have all come from where I've come from in that they've started from the bottom and worked their way up", she said.

Hannah, or HMC, admitted that sometimes, imposter syndrome can seep in for some women in male dominated sectors, and for muralists, it is no different.

"It can be quite difficult sometimes. You know, you sort of feel like you're almost not as good enough, but we are good enough... In fact, some of us are better than some state artists, you know, but it's kind of like any industry where it's quite male dominated.

"I think we have a lot of women and even younger girls now who are striving for better things and they're striving to be bigger."

Here is the full list of artists featured in the all-female creative masterpiece.

Holly Pereira - a Singaporean-Irish illustrator and muralist based in Dublin

Claire Prouvost - a French visual artist based in Dublin

Alana Mc Dowell - a Belfast born illustrator and graphic designer working predominantly between Belfast, Barcelona and London

Marian Noone, AKA Friz - Sligo born artist based in Bangor

Kerrie Hanna - who often works in collaboration and in community arts

Zippy Reynolds - a Belfast / London based Visual Artist

Danni Simpson - an Australian artist who has showcased her art in cities all over the globe

Katriona Designs - freelance graphic designer and illustrator whose work is inspired by her love of nostalgia and Donegal

Emmalene Blake - based in Dublin, who has painted at events such as Electric Picnic, Dublin Fringe Festival, Baboró International Festival and Hit The North Festival, Belfast

Laura Nelson - a sign painter based at Belfast’s Vault Artist Studios

Jess Tobin - a Dublin illustrator and street art muralist AKA Novice

HM Constance - Hannah’s artwork mainly focuses on the endangerment of animals, various cultural aspects and spiritual growth.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.