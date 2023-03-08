Murder investigation launched

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man who was seriously assaulted in south Belfast on the 29th January has died in hospital .

The 40-year-old victim was attacked while waiting for a lift at the junction of the Malone Road and Eglantine Avenue.

Three men arrested in connection with the assault remain on police bail.

Paramilitary activity in Northern Ireland

The Secretary of State Chris Heaton Harris will appear before the Northern Ireland affairs committee where he will be questioned by MPs about how the government is tackling paramilitary and terrorist activity.

It comes after the New IRA claimed responsibility for the shooting of DCI Caldwell in Omagh last Month.

Prison Ombudsman report

A report by the Prison Ombudsman has found that the death of Jonathan Stewart in 2017 could not have been predicted or prevented.

Mr Stewart was 38 when he died in Maghaberry Prison just 9 weeks after being admitted into custody. Midwives set for strike action

Midwives here are to go on strike after members of the Royal College of Midwives, the main union representing workers, voted to take industrial action over pay.

Almost 90% of members voted to strike, but no date has been set for any action International Women's Day

To mark International Women's an expert led conference on domestic and sexual abuse is opening in Fermanagh. Between 2017 and 2021, 34 women and girls were killed by men here.

The two day event, held at the Lough Erne Resort has been organised by Fermanagh Women's Aid.

