'An upgrade to the current snow warning has now been issued by the Met Office. An amber warning is now in place and reflects the greater impact this weather system could bring to some communities in counties Down and Antrim.

The amber warning is a 'be prepared' warning and implies situations such as: Impacts on travel and infrastructure and even the possibility of power cuts.

The worst case would be local communities becoming temporarily cut off.

The latest weather data suggests that as the system is moving northwards the greatest impacts are likely to be in the east.

The weather warning will remain in place until 4am on Friday.

