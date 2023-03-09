The star of an Oscar-nominated film set in Northern Ireland has shown off another of his talents at an Irish bar in Los Angeles.

James Martin, who plays Lorcan in 'An Irish Goodbye', took to the stage in O'Brien's and played alongside a guitarist to The Pogue's famous hit 'Dirty Old Town'.

The 30-year-old actor who has Down's Syndrome, was given a rapturous reception as he played a harmonica solo.

The bar posted on Twitter to say it was 'honoured' to have the cast of the film in the pub.

'An Irish Goodbye' follows two estranged brothers who come together after their mother's death to fulfil her bucket list.

It picked up the British short film gong at the Baftas last month.

The film has also been nominated in the best short film category at the 95th Academy Awards, which will take place on Martin's 31st birthday on 12 March.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.