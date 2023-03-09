Organisers of the North West 200 are considering a new insurance quote which could renew hopes of the motorcycle race taking place this year.

It is understood race organisers are to meet on Thursday evening to discuss the insurance quote for the week-long event.

The event which draws thousands to Northern Ireland's north coast was due to take place between 7-13 May.

In a statement, the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland Ulster Centre (MCUI UC) said: "The MCUI UC has received a new insurance quotation for its 2023 events which the Coleraine and District Motor Club and the other organising clubs are now considering.

"We are very conscious that time is now short with regard to the organisation of this years fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200. With less than eight weeks until race week, there is a pressing need for a final decision to be made as soon as possible for everyone involved in the event."

Last month, the Coleraine and District Motor Club described it as a 'crisis' for motorcycle sport in Northern Ireland.

They said the club had been 'working tirelessly' to mitigate costs and was "confident it could manage the initial premium increase".

