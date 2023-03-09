Play Brightcove video

DUP MP Gregory Campbell has called for the BBC to review Gary Lineker's contract after the broadcaster's comments on government immigration policy.

In the Commons, Mr Campbell hit out at "well-known multimillionaire lefty Lineker" calling for him to be paid "£1.3 million less than he currently is from the public purse".

The Match of The Day presenter has been critical of Rishi Sunak's policy on small boats crossing the English Channel.

The new government immigration policy will force detention on virtually everyone who enters the UK illegally and make it impossible for most of them to claim asylum.

Mr Lineker, 62, has faced criticism from members of the Tory party after comparing the language used to launch the policy with 1930s Germany.

However, he has said he has not regrets.

On Thursday, speaking in the Commons, the Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer expressed her disappointment.

"As someone whose grandmother escaped Nazi Germany in the 1930s, I think it is really disappointing and inappropriate to compare Government policy on immigration to events in Germany in the 1930s.

"It is important for the BBC to maintain impartiality if it is to retain the trust of the public, who pay the licence fee. The BBC is operationally independent, and I am pleased that the BBC will be speaking to Gary Lineker to remind him of his responsibilities in relation to social media."

East Londonderry MP Campbell followed up with a question: "Further to that, will she meet again with the director-general to ensure that the BBC reviews the contract of well-known multimillionaire lefty Lineker — who presents himself as a sports presenter with very scandalous views about Government policy — to decide whether he is a sports presenter or a political pundit who should be paid about £1.3 million less than he currently is from the public purse?"

Ms Frazer said she had made her views clear.

Gary Lineker said he stood by his tweet that criticised the government’s migrant policy saying he does not fear getting suspended from his presenting role at the BBC.

The former England international told reporters: “Yes I would like to say something, very good morning to you” as he walked to a waiting car outside his London home on Thursday morning.

Asked if he feared suspension from the broadcaster, he said “no”.

Asked if he had spoken to the BBC, he said: “I’m always talking to the BBC."

He said he had spoken to the director-general, adding “he said… well we chat often”.

Mr Lineker later tweeted that he is happy that "this ridiculously out of proportion story seems to be abating".

He added that he is “looking forward” to hosting Match Of The Day on Saturday amid the speculation about his future at the BBC.

Last year Mr Lineker was named as the BBC’s top earning on-air talent for the fifth consecutive year, and was paid between £1,350,000 and £1,354,999 in 2021/2022 for Match Of The Day and Sports Personality Of The Year.

He is a freelance broadcaster for the BBC, not a permanent member of staff, and is not responsible for news or political content so does not need to adhere to the same rules on impartiality.

The ex-striker had tweeted: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries.

“This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the ’30s.”

He later responded to the criticism on Twitter, writing that he had never known such “love and support” and promised to “continue to try and speak up for those poor souls that have no voice”.

The home secretary told ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB) she was "very disappointed" by his comments.

Ms Braverman added: "Equating our measures - which are lawful, necessary and fundamentally compassionate - to 1930s Germany is irresponsible and I disagree with that characterisation."

Speaking in the Commons earlier on Thursday, Penny Mordaunt referenced Mr Lineker's comments and added: "Labour are borrowing from the Gary Lineker playbook".

The Commons Leader said the Opposition is a “party of goal hangers” who are “poised to seize any opportunities and to take an easy shot”.

Instead, Ms Mordaunt added, the country needs “centre forwards” who “put in the hard work” and take “tough decisions” – something she said the government is doing.

In response to a clip of Ms Mordaunt's speech, Mr Lineker tweeted: "Thank you for mentioning me in your clumsy analogy.

"I’m just happy to have been better in the 6 yard box than you are at the dispatch box. Best wishes."

