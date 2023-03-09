Police have issued a warning to drivers as Northern Ireland prepares for snow and ice across all counties with a yellow weather warning now in place.

It is set to last until 2.00pm on Friday with the Met Office predicting that heavy snow could cause disruption over the next couple of days.

School closures are also possible and UTV will have an updated list of closures on our website.

The warning from the PSNI, which says that road users should prepare for 'potentially challenging and hazardous' driving conditions, coincides with industrial action from some unions representing road workers.

It has led the Department for Infrastructure urging drivers to take extra care on their journeys.

What to expect

Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers

Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel

Some rural communities could become cut off

Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

Gritting has been underway on some of Northern Ireland's busiest roads including motorways and the A1 and A4.

