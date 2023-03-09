Northern Ireland news headlines: Moira crash, voucher scheme and weather warning

Play Brightcove video

Child dies in Moira crash

It's understood a child has died in a road crash in Moira.

Emergency services attended the scene in the Meeting Street Area of the village just after half-past-one yesterday. One person was taken hospital for treatment.

Roads in the area had been closed for some time but have now reopened.

Department failed to comply with equality commitments over voucher scheme

An investigation by a commission has found that the High Street Voucher Scheme failed to comply with equality commitments.

Every adult aged 18 and over was eligible for the £100 retail card. However, the Equality commission received complaints that the Department of Economy didn't fully consider the impacts of excluding those not in that age group.

Yellow weather warning in place

Forecasters say heavy snow has the potential to cause disruption across Northern Ireland today as the cold spell continues.

A Met Office yellow warning is now in place. A wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow is expected throughout the day.

Queen's announces Good Friday Agreement anniversary events

Queen's University has announced a series of events to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The three-day conference next month will bring together 'key global figures' to recognise the importance of the peace deal.

