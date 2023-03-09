Sinn Féin has announced a restructuring of its Assembly team.

The party says the reshuffle comes "in preparation for a possible return to Assembly".

Michelle O'Neill retains her position as Sinn Féin's leader in the Assembly.

The full list of positions is as follows:

Michelle O’Neill, Mid-Ulster, Assembly Leader

Sinéad Ennis, South Down, Chief Whip

Carál Ní Chuilín, North Belfast, Welfare Rights

Pádraig Delargy, Foyle Further, and Higher Education

Caoimhe Archibald, East Derry, Executive Office

Danny Baker, West Belfast, Children and Young People Voluntary & Community Sector

Cathal Boylan, Newry and Armagh, Transport

Linda Dillon, Mid-Ulster, Health and Historical Institutional Abuse

Jemma Dolan, FST, Carers/Disability and Older People

Orlaithi Flynn, West Belfast, Mental Health

Colm Gildernew, FST, Finance

Deirdre Hargey, South Belfast, Communities

Declan Kearney, South Antrim, EU Affairs and Workers Rights

Nicola Brogan, West Tyrone, A5

Gerry Kelly, North Belfast, Policing

Liz Kimmins, Newry and Armagh, Social Care

Áine Murphy, FST, Rural Communities

Ciara Ferguson, Foyle, Housing

Conor Murphy, Newry and Armagh, Economy

Declan McAleer, West Tyrone Agriculture

Aisling Reilly, West Belfast, Justice

Sports, Art & Culture (including Irish Language)

Philip McGuigan, North Antrim, Climate/ Environment

Maolíosa McHugh, West Tyrone, Local Government

John O’Dowd, Upper Bann, Infrastructure

Emma Sheerin Mid Ulster Women, Equality and Inclusion

Pat Sheehan, West Belfast, Education

Cathy Mason, South Down, Childcare and Tourism

Michelle O’Neill said: “In consultation with MLAs, I am restructuring the Sinn Féin Assembly team to ensure we are ready for a resumption of Assembly business.

“Our MLAs and support staff team will be focussed on working together with other parties, trade unions, businesses and public services to deliver on health, housing, jobs and the issues which matter most to all our people.

“They will bring a refreshed and energetic approach to the business of the Assembly and, in particular, to the legislative programme, to deliver progressive and meaningful change.

“I am confident that with the refreshed Sinn Féin Assembly team, working with other MLAs in the Committees and the Assembly Chamber, we can provide the type of political leadership and delivery that was evident in the last months of the last Assembly mandate.

“The negotiations between the British government and the European Union are now complete and we have an agreement. It is now time to get back to work together for all.

“That is my commitment and the commitment of the Sinn Féin Assembly team."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.