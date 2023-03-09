Sinn Féin announces restructuring of team in 'preparation for a possible return to Assembly'

Sinn Féin has announced a restructuring of its Assembly team.

The party says the reshuffle comes "in preparation for a possible return to Assembly".

Michelle O'Neill retains her position as Sinn Féin's leader in the Assembly.

The full list of positions is as follows:

  • Michelle O’Neill, Mid-Ulster, Assembly Leader

  • Sinéad Ennis, South Down, Chief Whip

  • Carál Ní Chuilín, North Belfast, Welfare Rights

  • Pádraig Delargy, Foyle Further, and Higher Education

  • Caoimhe Archibald, East Derry, Executive Office

  • Danny Baker, West Belfast, Children and Young People Voluntary & Community Sector

  • Cathal Boylan, Newry and Armagh, Transport

  • Linda Dillon, Mid-Ulster, Health and Historical Institutional Abuse

  • Jemma Dolan, FST, Carers/Disability and Older People

  • Orlaithi Flynn, West Belfast, Mental Health

  • Colm Gildernew, FST, Finance

  • Deirdre Hargey, South Belfast, Communities

  • Declan Kearney, South Antrim, EU Affairs and Workers Rights

  • Nicola Brogan, West Tyrone, A5

  • Gerry Kelly, North Belfast, Policing

  • Liz Kimmins, Newry and Armagh, Social Care

  • Áine Murphy, FST, Rural Communities

  • Ciara Ferguson, Foyle, Housing

  • Conor Murphy, Newry and Armagh, Economy

  • Declan McAleer, West Tyrone Agriculture

  • Aisling Reilly, West Belfast, Justice

  • Sports, Art & Culture (including Irish Language)

  • Philip McGuigan, North Antrim, Climate/ Environment

  • Maolíosa McHugh, West Tyrone, Local Government

  • John O’Dowd, Upper Bann, Infrastructure

  • Emma Sheerin Mid Ulster Women, Equality and Inclusion

  • Pat Sheehan, West Belfast, Education

  • Cathy Mason, South Down, Childcare and Tourism

Michelle O’Neill said: “In consultation with MLAs, I am restructuring the Sinn Féin Assembly team to ensure we are ready for a resumption of Assembly business.

“Our MLAs and support staff team will be focussed on working together with other parties, trade unions, businesses and public services to deliver on health, housing, jobs and the issues which matter most to all our people.

“They will bring a refreshed and energetic approach to the business of the Assembly and, in particular, to the legislative programme, to deliver progressive and meaningful change. 

“I am confident that with the refreshed Sinn Féin Assembly team, working with other MLAs in the Committees and the Assembly Chamber, we can provide the type of political leadership and delivery that was evident in the last months of the last Assembly mandate.

“The negotiations between the British government and the European Union are now complete and we have an agreement. It is now time to get back to work together for all.

“That is my commitment and the commitment of the Sinn Féin Assembly team."

