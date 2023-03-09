Play Brightcove video

Northern Ireland is expected to be hit with cold temperatures and heavy snowfall, the Met Office has forecast.

Temperatures on Thursday night are expected to fall as low as -4°C and The Met Office has said snow is expected to continue throughout the evening.

An amber warning remains in place which warns people of situations such as impacts on travel and infrastructure where some communities could become temporarily cut off.

Snow has already been observed across Northern Ireland.

Credit: Press Eye

Credit: Press Eye

Credit: Press Eye

