Two people have died in two separate County Antrim crashes, police have confirmed.

Jenny Dunlop was killed in a crash on the M2, on Sunday 5 March which involved four vehicles. She was 59.

The crash happened shortly before 9.20pm close to the Sandyknowes Roundabout.

Ms Dunlop was rushed to hospital where she later died from her injuries, police confirmed on Thursday.

Police are information and specifically to the driver of a dark coloured saloon taxi who was in the area at the time.

On Wednesday a man was killed in a crash the in a Magheraorne area of Larne

A police statement said they received a report of a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the Craiganee Road, shortly before 6.30pm on Wednesday, 8 March."Officers attended along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The man sadly passed away at the scene."

Police are again appealing for information.

