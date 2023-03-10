Play Brightcove video

NI weather warning

Heavy snowfall and strong winds have lead to a number of road closures and power cuts across Northern Ireland . A yellow weather warning is in place. Further disruption can be expected this morning and the PSNI have urged motorists to take extra care, especially on roads that may not have been gritted.

A full list of school closures can be found by clicking here.

Residents delay in energy voucher

There has been calls for the UK Government to extend the energy support scheme deadline.

It comes after reports that households have seen a delay in receiving the £600 voucher. The deadline is on the 31st of March.

North Belfast MLA Nuala McAlister says it appears to be a widespread issue with vouchers being issued to residents with the wrong name.

Homelessness on the rise in NI

Over four thousand children are living in temporary accommodation in Norther Ireland, according to the latest figures from the Department for Communities.

That's up 74% since 2019. The charity Homelessness Connect is calling for action to help protect and support the most vulnerable.

Funding public services

An inquiry into the funding of key public services in Northern Ireland has been launched by a Westminster committee.

The move would review existing and potential revenue streams and examine the impact of the lack of a functioning executive on the management of the finances.

Windsor Framework

The secretary of state has suggested a vote in Parliament over the Windsor Framework is likely to take place in the next two to three weeks.

Chris Heaton-Harris was speaking as he visited businesses here to promote the post-Brexit deal.

