Live
Full list of school closures in Northern Ireland due to heavy snowfall
There has been widespread disruption across Northern Ireland after heavy snowfall.
It has led to travel disruption and school closures.
Below is a list of the schools affected:
Nursery Schools
Holy Rosary Nursery School, Belfast, BT7 3DB
Holy Child Nursery School, Belfast, BT11 8JP
Kings Road Nursery School, Tullycarnet, BT5 7FD
Academy Primary and Nursery School, Saintfield
Castlereagh Nursery School, Belfast, BT6 9NT
The Grove Nursery , Armagh, BT60 1EE
Downpatrick Nursery School, Downpatrick, BT30 6AU
Good Shepherd Nursery School, Belfast, BT17 0PL
Knockbreda Nursery School, Belfast
Pond Park Nursery School, Lisburn
St Teresas Nursery School, Belfast, BT11 8HR
Kilkeel Nursery School, Kilkeel
St Kieran's Nursery School, Belfast
Ballymacrickett Primary School and Nursery Unit, BT29 4NE
St Colmcille's Nursery School, Downpatrick
Sunnylands Nursery School, Carrickfergus
Belfast Schools
Carr's Glen Primary School, 629-633 Oldpark Road, BT14 6QX
Cavehill Primary School, Upper Castle Park, BT15 5FG
Black Mountain Primary School, Black Mountain Place, BT13 3TT
Donegall Road Primary School, Maldon Street, BT12 6HE
Wheatfield Primary School, Alliance Road, BT14 7JE
Harmony Primary School, Forthriver Crescent, BT13 3SY
Holy Cross Girls' Primary School, Ardoyne Road, BT14 7HZ
St Anne's Primary School Belfast, Kingsway, BT10 0LF
Mercy Primary School, 614 Crumlin Road, BT14 7GL
St Oliver Plunkett Primary School Belfast, Glen Road, BT11 8AY
Holy Trinity Primary School Belfast, Monagh Road, BT11 8EG
St Paul's Primary and Nursery School, Mica Drive, BT12 7NN
St Clare's Primary School, 323 Cupar Street Upper, BT13 2SE
John Paul II Primary School, Whiterock Road, BT12 5FW
Bunscoil Phobal Feirste, 11 Rosgoill Park, BT11 9QS
Gaelscoil na bhFál, 34A Iveagh Crescent, BT12 6AT
Bunscoil an tSléibhe Dhuibh, 15a Ballymurphy Road, BT12 7JL
Gaelscoil na Mona, 1 Monagh Link, BT11 8QB
St Louise's Comprehensive College, 468 Falls Road, BT12 6EN
All Saints College, ,
Cedar Lodge Special School, 24 Lansdowne Park North, BT15 4AE
Fleming Fulton Special School, 35 Upper Malone Road, BT9 6TY
Harberton School, Haberton Park, BT9 6TX
Mitchell House School, Marmount, BT4 2GT
Park Education Resource Centre, 145 Ravenhill Road, BT6 8GH
Glenveagh Special School, Harberton Park, BT9 6TX
Oakwood School and Assessment Centre, Haberton Park, BT9 6TX
Rathmore Grammar School, Kingsway, BT10 0LF
Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School, Belfast, BT15 5GQ
Holy Child Primary School, Belfast, BT11 8JF
Lisnasharragh Primary School, Belfast, BT6 9LS
Leadhill Primary School, Belfast, BT6 9RD
Gilnahirk Primary School, Belfast, BT5 7QQ
Campbell College, Belfast, BT4 2ND
Cregagh Primary School, Belfast, BT6 0FL
St Joseph's Primary School, Carryduff
Western Schools
Bunscoil an Traonaigh, Drumbrughas North, BT92 0PE
North Eastern Schools
Tildarg Primary School, 6 Tildarg Road, BT39 9JU
Straid Primary School, 3 Irish Hill Road, BT39 9NQ
Ballyclare Primary School, Doagh Road, BT39 9BG
Parkgate Primary School, 79 Grange Road, BT39 0DH
Doagh Primary School, 20 Main Street, BT39 0QL
Thompson Primary School, 42 Mossley Road, BT39 9RX
Straidhavern Primary School, 3 Straidhavern Road, BT29 4SN
Rathcoole Primary School, Derrycoole Way, BT37 9EL
Victoria Primary School Carrickfergus, Coronation Road, BT38 7EZ
Toreagh Primary School, 62 Raloo Road, BT40 3DU
Hollybank Primary School, Devenish Drive, BT37 0HF
St Bernard's Primary School Newtownabbey, Elmfield Road, BT36 6DW
St Mary's on the Hill Primary School, 142 Carnmoney Road, BT36 6JU
Central Integrated Primary School, Thomas St, Carrickfergus, BT38 8AL
Ballyclare Secondary School, Doagh Road, BT39 9BG
St Benedict's College, 5 Craigstown Road, BT41 2AF
Rosstulla Special School, 2-12 Jordanstown Road, BT37 0QF
Hillcroft Special School, Manse Way, BT36 5UW
St MacNissi's Primary, Christine Road, Newtownabbey, BT36 6UE
Hazelwood Integrated College, Newtownabbey, BT36 7ES
Thornfield House School, Newtownabbey, BT37 0QF
South Eastern Schools
Ballycarrickmaddy Primary School, 1a Killultagh Road, BT28 2NX
Dunmurry Primary School, Glenburn Road, BT17 9AN
Lisburn Central Primary School, 52-56 Hillsborough Road, BT28 1JJ
Ballynahinch Primary School, Croob Park, BT24 8BB
Carr Primary School, 336 Comber Road, BT27 6TB
Gilnahirk Primary School, 148 Gilnahirk Road, BT5 7QQ
Anahilt Primary School, 248 Ballynahinch Road, BT26 6BP
Dromara Primary School, 36 Hillsborough Road, BT25 2BL
Cregagh Primary School, Mount Merrion Avenue, BT6 0FL
Newcastle Primary School, Shimna Road, BT33 0AS
Belvoir Park Primary School, Belvoir Park, BT8 4DL
Cairnshill Primary School, 6a Cairnshill Drive, BT8 6RT
Leadhill Primary School, Casaeldona Park, BT6 9RD
Knockmore Primary School, Hertford Crescent, BT28 1SA
Spa Primary School, 59 Ballymaglave Road, BT24 8QB
Killowen Primary School Lisburn, 20 Laurelhill Road, BT28 2UH
Downpatrick Primary School, 10 Mount Crescent, BT30 6AF
Pond Park Primary School, 63 Pond Park Road, BT28 3BF
Maghaberry Primary School, 17a Maghaberry Road, BT67 0JE
Ballymacash Primary School, 16 Brokerstown Road, BT28 2EE
Riverdale Primary School, 288 Ballynahinch Road, BT27 5LX
Meadow Bridge Primary School, 3 LANY ROAD, BT26 6JR
Glasswater Primary School, 6 John Street, BT30 9EG
Ballymacward Primary School, 22 Rock Road, BT28 3SU
Ballymacrickett Primary School, 41 Scroggy Road, BT29 4NE
St Patrick's Primary School Ballynahinch, Main Street, BT24 8DN
St Aloysius' Primary School, Ballinderry Road, BT28 1TB
St Colmcille's Primary School Downpatrick, 68a Glebetown Drive, BT30 6PZ
Good Shepherd Primary School Belfast, 9 Good Shepherd Road, BT17 0PJ
Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary School, 1 Cherry Road, BT17 0RW
Christ the Redeemer Primary School, Lagmore Drive, BT17 0TA
Bunscoil Bheanna Boirche, 32 Circular Road, BT31 9ED
All Children's Integrated Primary School, The Walled Garden , BT33 0HD
Killyleagh Integrated Primary School, ,
Lough View Integrated Primary School, 63 Church Road, BT6 9SA
Cedar Integrated Primary School, Kilmore Road, BT30 9HJ
Oakwood Integrated Primary School, 48 The Cutts, Derriaghy, Belfast, BT17 9HN
Drumlins Integrated Primary School, 18 Windmill Lane, BT24 8EU
Rowandale Integrated Primary School , 18 Clarehill Road, BT67 0PB
Dundonald High School, 764 Upper Newtownards Road, BT16 1TH
Breda Academy, Newtownbreda Road, BT8 6PY
St Mary's High School Downpatrick, 23 Ardglass Road, BT30 9JQ
ST. COLMCILLE'S HIGH SCHOOL, 1 Killyleagh Road, BT30 9EY
De La Salle High School, 36 Struell Road, BT30 6JR
Lagan College, 44 Manse Road, BT8 6SA
Shimna Integrated College, The Lawnfield , BT33 0HD
Blackwater Integrated College, 12 Old Belfast Road, BT30 6SG
Beechlawn School, 3 Dromore Road, BT26 6PA
Killard House School, Cannyreagh Road, BT21 0AU
Knockevin Special School and Early years Centre, 33 Racecourse Hill, BT30 6PU
Wallace High School, 12a Clonevin Park, BT28 3AD
St Patrick's Grammar School Downpatrick, Saul Street, BT30 6NJ
Brownlee Primary School, Lisburn, BT27 4AA
St Joseph's Primary School, Lisburn BT27 4XE;
Spa Primary, Ballynahinch, BT24 8QB
Meadow Bridge Primary School, Hillsborough, BT26 6JR
Harmony Hill Primary School, Lisburn, BT27 4ES
Largymore Primary School, Lisburn, BT27 5BT
Downshire Primary and Nursery, Hillsborough, BT26 6AR
Moneyrea Primary School and Nursery, Moneyreagh, BT23 6BB
Laurelhill Community College, Lisburn, BT28 2UH
Forthill Integrated Primary School, Lisburn, BT27 4TJ
Saint Patrick's Academy, Lisburn, BT28 1TD
St Ita's Primary School, County Down, BT8 6YY
Knockbreda Primary School, Belfast, BT6 0JW
Southern Schools
Newtownhamilton Primary School, 8 School Road, BT35 0DQ
Clare Primary School, 58 Cloghoge Road, BT62 2HB
Cortamlet Primary School, 19 Cortamlet Road, BT35 0EE
Bessbrook Primary School, 14 Church Road, BT35 7AQ
Dromore Road Primary School Warrenpoint, Upper Dromore Road, BT34 3JH
Dromore Central Primary School, Mossvale Road, BT25 1DG
Scarva Primary School, 80 Main Street, BT63 6NS
Edenderry Primary School Banbridge, Lurgan Road, BT32 4AF
Dickson Primary School, Pollock Drive, BT66 8LJ
Windsor Hill Primary School, Church Avenue, BT34 1ER
Fair Hill Primary School Kinallen, 4 Tullynisky Road, BT25 2PJ
St Mary's Primary School Rathfriland, Downpatrick Street, BT34 5DQ
St Colman's Primary School Dromore, 47 Gallows Street, BT25 1BD
St Laurence O'Toole's Primary School, 31 Main Street, BT35 7PH
St Clare's Abbey PS, 12 Courtenay Hill, BT34 2EA
St Columban's PS, 127 Newcastle Road, Kilkeel, BT34 4NL
The Drelincourt Primary School, 23a Ballinahore Avenue, BT60 1EE
Newtownhamilton High School, 9 Armagh Road, BT35 0DG
Clounagh Junior High School, Brownstown Road, BT62 3QA
Killicomaine Junior High School, Upper Church Lane, Portadown, BT63 5JE
Dromore High School, 31 Banbridge Road, BT25 1ND
Rathfriland High School, 76 Newry Street, BT34 5PZ
Tandragee Junior High School, Armagh Road, BT62 2AY
Newry High School, 23 Ashgrove Road, BT34 1QN
Lurgan Junior High School, Gilford Road, Lurgan, BT66 8SU
St Patrick's College Banbridge, Scarva Road, BT32 3AS
St Mary's High School Newry, Upper Chapel Street, BT34 2DT
St Mark's High School, Upper Dromore Road, BT34 3PN
St Paul's High School, 108 Camlough Road, Bessbrook, BT35 7EE
Lismore Comprehensive, Drumgask, BT65 5DU
St John the Baptist's College, 4 Moy Road, BT62 1QQ
Donard School, 22A Castlewellan Road, BT32 4XY
Sperrinview School, 8 Coalisland Road, BT71 6FA
Banbridge Academy, Lurgan Road, BT32 4AQ
Portadown College, Killycomaine Road, BT63 5BU
Our Lady's Grammar School, Chequer Hill, Newry, BT35 6DY
St Colman's College, 46 Armagh Road, BT35 6PP
St Ronan's College, 12 Cornakinnegar Rd, Lurgan ,Co Armagh, BT67 9JW
New-Bridge Integrated College Loughbrickland BT32 3LN
Derryboy Primary School, Downpatrick, BT30 9LY
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.