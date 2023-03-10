There has been widespread disruption across Northern Ireland after heavy snowfall.

It has led to travel disruption and school closures.

Below is a list of the schools affected:

Nursery Schools

Holy Rosary Nursery School, Belfast, BT7 3DB

Holy Child Nursery School, Belfast, BT11 8JP

Kings Road Nursery School, Tullycarnet, BT5 7FD

Academy Primary and Nursery School, Saintfield

Castlereagh Nursery School, Belfast, BT6 9NT

The Grove Nursery , Armagh, BT60 1EE

Downpatrick Nursery School, Downpatrick, BT30 6AU

Good Shepherd Nursery School, Belfast, BT17 0PL

Knockbreda Nursery School, Belfast

Pond Park Nursery School, Lisburn

St Teresas Nursery School, Belfast, BT11 8HR

Kilkeel Nursery School, Kilkeel

St Kieran's Nursery School, Belfast

Ballymacrickett Primary School and Nursery Unit, BT29 4NE

St Colmcille's Nursery School, Downpatrick

Sunnylands Nursery School, Carrickfergus

Belfast Schools

Carr's Glen Primary School, 629-633 Oldpark Road, BT14 6QX

Cavehill Primary School, Upper Castle Park, BT15 5FG

Black Mountain Primary School, Black Mountain Place, BT13 3TT

Donegall Road Primary School, Maldon Street, BT12 6HE

Wheatfield Primary School, Alliance Road, BT14 7JE

Harmony Primary School, Forthriver Crescent, BT13 3SY

Holy Cross Girls' Primary School, Ardoyne Road, BT14 7HZ

St Anne's Primary School Belfast, Kingsway, BT10 0LF

Mercy Primary School, 614 Crumlin Road, BT14 7GL

St Oliver Plunkett Primary School Belfast, Glen Road, BT11 8AY

Holy Trinity Primary School Belfast, Monagh Road, BT11 8EG

St Paul's Primary and Nursery School, Mica Drive, BT12 7NN

St Clare's Primary School, 323 Cupar Street Upper, BT13 2SE

John Paul II Primary School, Whiterock Road, BT12 5FW

Bunscoil Phobal Feirste, 11 Rosgoill Park, BT11 9QS

Gaelscoil na bhFál, 34A Iveagh Crescent, BT12 6AT

Bunscoil an tSléibhe Dhuibh, 15a Ballymurphy Road, BT12 7JL

Gaelscoil na Mona, 1 Monagh Link, BT11 8QB

St Louise's Comprehensive College, 468 Falls Road, BT12 6EN

All Saints College, ,

Cedar Lodge Special School, 24 Lansdowne Park North, BT15 4AE

Fleming Fulton Special School, 35 Upper Malone Road, BT9 6TY

Harberton School, Haberton Park, BT9 6TX

Mitchell House School, Marmount, BT4 2GT

Park Education Resource Centre, 145 Ravenhill Road, BT6 8GH

Glenveagh Special School, Harberton Park, BT9 6TX

Oakwood School and Assessment Centre, Haberton Park, BT9 6TX

Rathmore Grammar School, Kingsway, BT10 0LF

Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School, Belfast, BT15 5GQ

Holy Child Primary School, Belfast, BT11 8JF

Lisnasharragh Primary School, Belfast, BT6 9LS

Leadhill Primary School, Belfast, BT6 9RD

Gilnahirk Primary School, Belfast, BT5 7QQ

Campbell College, Belfast, BT4 2ND

Cregagh Primary School, Belfast, BT6 0FL

St Joseph's Primary School, Carryduff

Western Schools

Bunscoil an Traonaigh, Drumbrughas North, BT92 0PE

North Eastern Schools

Tildarg Primary School, 6 Tildarg Road, BT39 9JU

Straid Primary School, 3 Irish Hill Road, BT39 9NQ

Ballyclare Primary School, Doagh Road, BT39 9BG

Parkgate Primary School, 79 Grange Road, BT39 0DH

Doagh Primary School, 20 Main Street, BT39 0QL

Thompson Primary School, 42 Mossley Road, BT39 9RX

Straidhavern Primary School, 3 Straidhavern Road, BT29 4SN

Rathcoole Primary School, Derrycoole Way, BT37 9EL

Victoria Primary School Carrickfergus, Coronation Road, BT38 7EZ

Toreagh Primary School, 62 Raloo Road, BT40 3DU

Hollybank Primary School, Devenish Drive, BT37 0HF

St Bernard's Primary School Newtownabbey, Elmfield Road, BT36 6DW

St Mary's on the Hill Primary School, 142 Carnmoney Road, BT36 6JU

Central Integrated Primary School, Thomas St, Carrickfergus, BT38 8AL

Ballyclare Secondary School, Doagh Road, BT39 9BG

St Benedict's College, 5 Craigstown Road, BT41 2AF

Rosstulla Special School, 2-12 Jordanstown Road, BT37 0QF

Hillcroft Special School, Manse Way, BT36 5UW

St MacNissi's Primary, Christine Road, Newtownabbey, BT36 6UE

Hazelwood Integrated College, Newtownabbey, BT36 7ES

Thornfield House School, Newtownabbey, BT37 0QF

South Eastern Schools

Ballycarrickmaddy Primary School, 1a Killultagh Road, BT28 2NX

Dunmurry Primary School, Glenburn Road, BT17 9AN

Lisburn Central Primary School, 52-56 Hillsborough Road, BT28 1JJ

Ballynahinch Primary School, Croob Park, BT24 8BB

Carr Primary School, 336 Comber Road, BT27 6TB

Gilnahirk Primary School, 148 Gilnahirk Road, BT5 7QQ

Anahilt Primary School, 248 Ballynahinch Road, BT26 6BP

Dromara Primary School, 36 Hillsborough Road, BT25 2BL

Cregagh Primary School, Mount Merrion Avenue, BT6 0FL

Newcastle Primary School, Shimna Road, BT33 0AS

Belvoir Park Primary School, Belvoir Park, BT8 4DL

Cairnshill Primary School, 6a Cairnshill Drive, BT8 6RT

Leadhill Primary School, Casaeldona Park, BT6 9RD

Knockmore Primary School, Hertford Crescent, BT28 1SA

Spa Primary School, 59 Ballymaglave Road, BT24 8QB

Killowen Primary School Lisburn, 20 Laurelhill Road, BT28 2UH

Downpatrick Primary School, 10 Mount Crescent, BT30 6AF

Pond Park Primary School, 63 Pond Park Road, BT28 3BF

Maghaberry Primary School, 17a Maghaberry Road, BT67 0JE

Ballymacash Primary School, 16 Brokerstown Road, BT28 2EE

Riverdale Primary School, 288 Ballynahinch Road, BT27 5LX

Meadow Bridge Primary School, 3 LANY ROAD, BT26 6JR

Glasswater Primary School, 6 John Street, BT30 9EG

Ballymacward Primary School, 22 Rock Road, BT28 3SU

Ballymacrickett Primary School, 41 Scroggy Road, BT29 4NE

St Patrick's Primary School Ballynahinch, Main Street, BT24 8DN

St Aloysius' Primary School, Ballinderry Road, BT28 1TB

St Colmcille's Primary School Downpatrick, 68a Glebetown Drive, BT30 6PZ

Good Shepherd Primary School Belfast, 9 Good Shepherd Road, BT17 0PJ

Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary School, 1 Cherry Road, BT17 0RW

Christ the Redeemer Primary School, Lagmore Drive, BT17 0TA

Bunscoil Bheanna Boirche, 32 Circular Road, BT31 9ED

All Children's Integrated Primary School, The Walled Garden , BT33 0HD

Killyleagh Integrated Primary School, ,

Lough View Integrated Primary School, 63 Church Road, BT6 9SA

Cedar Integrated Primary School, Kilmore Road, BT30 9HJ

Oakwood Integrated Primary School, 48 The Cutts, Derriaghy, Belfast, BT17 9HN

Drumlins Integrated Primary School, 18 Windmill Lane, BT24 8EU

Rowandale Integrated Primary School , 18 Clarehill Road, BT67 0PB

Dundonald High School, 764 Upper Newtownards Road, BT16 1TH

Breda Academy, Newtownbreda Road, BT8 6PY

St Mary's High School Downpatrick, 23 Ardglass Road, BT30 9JQ

ST. COLMCILLE'S HIGH SCHOOL, 1 Killyleagh Road, BT30 9EY

De La Salle High School, 36 Struell Road, BT30 6JR

Lagan College, 44 Manse Road, BT8 6SA

Shimna Integrated College, The Lawnfield , BT33 0HD

Blackwater Integrated College, 12 Old Belfast Road, BT30 6SG

Beechlawn School, 3 Dromore Road, BT26 6PA

Killard House School, Cannyreagh Road, BT21 0AU

Knockevin Special School and Early years Centre, 33 Racecourse Hill, BT30 6PU

Wallace High School, 12a Clonevin Park, BT28 3AD

St Patrick's Grammar School Downpatrick, Saul Street, BT30 6NJ

Brownlee Primary School, Lisburn, BT27 4AA

St Joseph's Primary School, Lisburn BT27 4XE;

Spa Primary, Ballynahinch, BT24 8QB

Meadow Bridge Primary School, Hillsborough, BT26 6JR

Harmony Hill Primary School, Lisburn, BT27 4ES

Largymore Primary School, Lisburn, BT27 5BT

Downshire Primary and Nursery, Hillsborough, BT26 6AR

Moneyrea Primary School and Nursery, Moneyreagh, BT23 6BB

Laurelhill Community College, Lisburn, BT28 2UH

Forthill Integrated Primary School, Lisburn, BT27 4TJ

Saint Patrick's Academy, Lisburn, BT28 1TD

St Ita's Primary School, County Down, BT8 6YY

Knockbreda Primary School, Belfast, BT6 0JW

Southern Schools

Newtownhamilton Primary School, 8 School Road, BT35 0DQ

Clare Primary School, 58 Cloghoge Road, BT62 2HB

Cortamlet Primary School, 19 Cortamlet Road, BT35 0EE

Bessbrook Primary School, 14 Church Road, BT35 7AQ

Dromore Road Primary School Warrenpoint, Upper Dromore Road, BT34 3JH

Dromore Central Primary School, Mossvale Road, BT25 1DG

Scarva Primary School, 80 Main Street, BT63 6NS

Edenderry Primary School Banbridge, Lurgan Road, BT32 4AF

Dickson Primary School, Pollock Drive, BT66 8LJ

Windsor Hill Primary School, Church Avenue, BT34 1ER

Fair Hill Primary School Kinallen, 4 Tullynisky Road, BT25 2PJ

St Mary's Primary School Rathfriland, Downpatrick Street, BT34 5DQ

St Colman's Primary School Dromore, 47 Gallows Street, BT25 1BD

St Laurence O'Toole's Primary School, 31 Main Street, BT35 7PH

St Clare's Abbey PS, 12 Courtenay Hill, BT34 2EA

St Columban's PS, 127 Newcastle Road, Kilkeel, BT34 4NL

The Drelincourt Primary School, 23a Ballinahore Avenue, BT60 1EE

Newtownhamilton High School, 9 Armagh Road, BT35 0DG

Clounagh Junior High School, Brownstown Road, BT62 3QA

Killicomaine Junior High School, Upper Church Lane, Portadown, BT63 5JE

Dromore High School, 31 Banbridge Road, BT25 1ND

Rathfriland High School, 76 Newry Street, BT34 5PZ

Tandragee Junior High School, Armagh Road, BT62 2AY

Newry High School, 23 Ashgrove Road, BT34 1QN

Lurgan Junior High School, Gilford Road, Lurgan, BT66 8SU

St Patrick's College Banbridge, Scarva Road, BT32 3AS

St Mary's High School Newry, Upper Chapel Street, BT34 2DT

St Mark's High School, Upper Dromore Road, BT34 3PN

St Paul's High School, 108 Camlough Road, Bessbrook, BT35 7EE

Lismore Comprehensive, Drumgask, BT65 5DU

St John the Baptist's College, 4 Moy Road, BT62 1QQ

Donard School, 22A Castlewellan Road, BT32 4XY

Sperrinview School, 8 Coalisland Road, BT71 6FA

Banbridge Academy, Lurgan Road, BT32 4AQ

Portadown College, Killycomaine Road, BT63 5BU

Our Lady's Grammar School, Chequer Hill, Newry, BT35 6DY

St Colman's College, 46 Armagh Road, BT35 6PP

St Ronan's College, 12 Cornakinnegar Rd, Lurgan ,Co Armagh, BT67 9JW

New-Bridge Integrated College Loughbrickland BT32 3LN

Derryboy Primary School, Downpatrick, BT30 9LY

