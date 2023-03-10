GAA President Burns set for Ulster Championship at fifteen thousand feet

The Ulster Championship is usually played on grass but this Sunday there will be a championship of sorts in the sky in aid of charity.

GAA legends from the nine counties including GAA President-elect Jarlath Burns are aiming to raise money for Cancer Research at Queen’s University Belfast and the Air Ambulance NI service.

Burns will be joined by Jane Adams (Antrim), Larry Reilly (Cavan), Aoife Ní Chaiside (Derry), Maxi Curran (Donegal), Benny Coulter (Down), Marty McGrath (Fermanagh), Dessie Mone (Monaghan) and Gemma Begley (Tyrone) on Sunday as they jump from 15,000 feet.

