An inquiry into the funding of key public services in Northern Ireland has been launched by a Westminster committee.

The cross-party Northern Ireland Affairs Committee said it would review existing and potential revenue streams for the region.

Delivering a budget for Stormont departments last year, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris warned that the region had a "black hole" of £660 million in public finances.

The Commons committee will explore the impact of the lack of a functioning executive and Assembly on the management of public finances.

This will include the effectiveness of the Barnett Formula that determines the amount of cash that is transferred to Northern Ireland's departments following budgets to spend on services such as healthcare, policing and education.

Northern Ireland Affairs Committee chairman Simon Hoare said: "With the Northern Ireland Assembly not sitting and the executive absent, decisions on funding and spending will in effect be made in Westminster and by civil servants in Northern Ireland.

"This is less than ideal given the specific challenges faced by Northern Ireland.

"When the executive is restored, is business as normal going to cut it to address challenges in education, policing and health in Northern Ireland?

"The public funding situation is extremely concerning.

"Our inquiry will examine how we can ensure these areas get what they need, while also ensuring that they can be sustainable."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.