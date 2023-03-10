A man was beaten with iron bars and a sledgehammer in his home in Bushmills after a gun was aimed at him and failed to discharge.

Police are treating the attack in the Elmwood Park area of Bushmills as an aggravated burglary.

It happened on Thursday. Police said shortly after 11.30pm four to five masked men forced entry to a house.

The men ordered the male occupant to lie on the bed, before holding a handgun to his legs and making several attempts to fire the gun, without success.

They then reportedly assaulted the victim, who is aged in his 60s, with what are believed to have been iron bars and a sledgehammer.

He sustained a head injury, and was taken to hospital for treatment. At this time, it is not believed that his injuries are life threatening.

Police said a women aged in her 80s who was in the home at the time was also injured on her arm.

Police said: “The suspects, who were said to have been dressed in dark-coloured clothing, then reportedly fled the scene on foot.

"This was a terrifying experience for the occupants of the property and our investigation is now underway to establish what happened, who was involved, and a motive.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have seen anything suspicious, or anyone who may have any information which could help us with our enquiries, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 2151 of 09/03/23.”

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

"Crime can also be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.