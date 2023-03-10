Play Brightcove video

Can't watch the interview, scroll down to listen to it on our podcast.

He's back and ready to do Michael O’Neill things with Northern Ireland again.

O’Neill took the senior side to their first ever European Championships during his first spell in charge and if all goes to plan he’ll lead them back there next summer.

Northern Ireland have a favourable draw with Denmark, Finland, Kazakhstan, San Marino and Slovenia in their group.

First up is a trip to San Marino on March 23 before Finland come to Belfast three days later.

O’Neill has several players unavailable through injury for the first two games so has called up a few new faces.

And he has talked a few players into coming back into the set up, Craig Cathcart returns and Liam Boyce will be back when fit.

O’Neill has also had conversations with Oliver Norwood and while he’s told the Sheffield United player the door remains open, he’s made it clear he wants to concentrate on his club football.

Kyle Lafferty has work to do if he’s to get back into the squad after his recent move to Linfield. And although O’Neill hasn’t seen much of Conor McMenamin he’s been encouraged but what he’s heard from the likes of assistant coach Jimmy Nicholl and others around the set up.

O’Neill wasn’t tempted to call Cliftonville’s Sean Moore up after his recent interest from the Republic of Ireland under 19s and he hopes he takes up the offer to play for Northern Ireland’s under 19s having been selected.

After nine years in charge before leaving to manage Stoke, O’Neill believes he is a better manager this around.

The question is can he be as successful with a very different looking squad? “I certainly sense the senior players are excited about the campaign and that’s important because they drive anything,” O’Neill said. “It’s a blow to have players unavailable, particularly Stuart and Steven and Corry with longer-term injuries. “We have to find that excitement without those players for the time being. The younger players have to bring a bit of vibrancy and a bit of energy to the group as well. We can’t always be dependent on the senior players in the squad.”

