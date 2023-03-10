Play Brightcove video

A pack of search and rescue dogs from Northern Ireland have been hailed for their efforts in Turkey after the devastating earthquakes.

In February a team from K9 Search and Rescue NI traveled to the country to aid rescue efforts for those impacted by the earthquake which killed almost 50,000 people.

Black Labradors, Max and Delta, played a key role in helping to find survivors amongst the rubble of collapsed buildings.

On Thursday, politicians gathered at Stormont to thank the team for their efforts.

Speaking to UTV, Ryan Gray from K9 Search and Rescue said: "The scale was something that we couldn't prepare ourselves for. We did our best, we had the news on 24 hours a day keeping up with what was going on out there.

"When we arrived on the ground it was somewhat different, it was everywhere it was slightly chaotic as well."

Within 20 minutes of landing, the team started their first search in a pile of rubble.

Ryan said: "The first site we went to we were told that that site had 250 rescue workers that had died. There was an initial earthquake and then the rescue workers went onto the site, there was a further earthquake....it was quite frantic and working flat out.

"We had sites to clear during the day time and in the night we were on a call out system, and we were out every single night.

"Whenever we go abroad with the dogs, it's a different environment for us, never mind the dogs. There's the worry about sometimes going on long-haul flights and how they will react.

"Then we had a three hour flight in a helicopter, again no problem, very little sleep, very little food, and straight to work, they done phenomenally, I'm incredibly proud of them."

