Police have made an appeal in a bid to help find two young boys who have gone missing from the Mid and East Antrim area.

Kai Mitchell (12) and Brendan-Lee Gault (14) are believed to be in each others' company, according to the PSNI.

Police said Kai is described as 5ft tall, stocky build, short brown hair, blue eyes and freckles on face. In a Facebook appeal, the PSNI said they believe he was last seen wearing a blue and black Nike puffer coat, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Brendan-Lee Gault is described as 5ft 6" tall, slim build with short brown hair. They say he was last seen wearing a Gym King navy windproof jacket, grey or navy tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

Officers believe they are potentially in the areas of Newtownabbey, Carrickfergus or Coleraine.

"If you have any information regarding their whereabouts please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1348 from 09/03/2023 or 1330 from 09/03/2023," said a statement.

