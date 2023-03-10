An attempted shooting of a man in an attack which also left him badly beaten has been described as 'vile and cowardly'.

The victim, who is is his 60s, was beaten with iron bars and a sledgehammer during what police are treating as an aggravated burglary.

It happened in the Elmwood Park area of Bushmills shortly after 11.30pm and involved a gang of men who forced entry into a house.

Police said the men ordered the victim to lie on the bed, before holding a handgun to his legs and making several attempts to fire the gun, without success.

He sustained a head injury, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

It is not believed his injuries are life-threatening.

Police said a women aged in her 80s who was in the home at the time was also injured on her arm.

Independent MLA Claire Sugden condemned the attack.

“The fact that a gun was involved – and efforts made to use it – shows that the people behind this attack were prepared to use lethal force to get what they wanted,” Ms Sugden said.

“Bushmills is a small town with a tight-knit community. Everyone in the town – and across the nearby area – will be shocked and deeply concerned that this has happened on their doorstep.

“People deserve to live in peace, security and without fear – particularly in their own home. The vile and cowardly people responsible must be caught and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Local councillor John McAuley also said there was a sense of 'shock' in what he described was a 'jewel' of the north coast area.

"It is down as an aggravated burglary," he said, "but whenever you add to that, where a lady in her 80s has been injured [sic].

"It doesn't matter who was in the house, it has to be condemned."

