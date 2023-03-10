Play Brightcove video

The film and TV industry in Northern Ireland has changed dramatically over the years.

For many, the option of entering into the entertainment world would not have been considered.

Today, with organisations like the education charity Into Film, it has become possible for young upcoming talent to gain access to more opportunities within the industry.

And Thaddea Graham is one name everyone is looking out for in the film world.

The upcoming actor is making a name for herself on a global stage.

Thaddea is best known for her roles in Netflix series Sex Education, The Letter for the King, The Irregulars, Doctor Who: Flux, Wreck, Sky One series Curfew and the BBC's US.

Now she's following in the footsteps of the likes of actor Kenneth Branagh, by becoming the charity's latest ambassador.

Speaking with UTV life's Pamela Ballantine she said: "It is something I've wanted to do for a long time. Expanding the industry and connecting it more to home.

"I think there's so much potential and so much talent here that has just gone untouched and I've always wanted to open that door."

