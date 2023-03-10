Play Brightcove video

The Met Office has extended its weather warning for Northern Ireland.

It come after "treacherous" conditions overnight left severe transport disruption with drivers stranded, flights disrupted and power cuts. Schools were forced to close on Friday morning.

The new weather alert for ice extends until 10am on Saturday, the Met Office said.

Forecasters warned it will likely be hazardous given the snowfall. Lows could be around -5 with -10 potentially in countryside areas.

There were weather warnings in place right across the UK and Ireland from Thursday.

Heavy snow brought treacherous conditions with drivers left stranded for hours and people urged to only travel if absolutely necessary.

Snow over Carrickfergus - Pic from Eamonn at Treasure Box Photography

Storm Larisa battered parts of the UK with gales and blizzards overnight, and the Met Office still has a number of warnings in place for snow and ice, including an amber warning covering northern England and the Midlands until midday.

Four yellow warnings for snow also cover much of the rest of the nation, with the exception of south-east England and western Scotland.

NIE Networks, which handles power infrastructure, said the weather had caused severe disruption to supply and crews were working hard to restore supply.

UTV's weather presenter Aisling Creevey said it should be dry and fine through Friday with potential for more snow on Friday.

