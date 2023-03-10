Play Brightcove video

Many parts of Northern Ireland are basking in glorious sunshine, while also blanketed in snow.

That blue sky, however, could pose a problem.

UTV's weather presenter Aisling Creevey explains: "It was a bitterly cold start this morning where temperatures were widely below freezing with the coldest spot dropping to minus 7C at Altnahinch in Antrim.

"The blizzard conditions from yesterday left a blanket of snow for many communities and that has brought other problems with some communities having been left without power.

"Temperatures have risen to between 3 and 6C across the country, and this will have melted some of the snow but many communities will have only minimal snow melt.

"The blue skies today and the mixture of damp surfaces and snow will provide the perfect conditions for roads, surfaces and footpaths to rapidly form ice creating a different type of hazard for many.

"There is further snow expected through Saturday afternoon but this will likely only last for a few hours as mild air pushes in and unusually the air temperature will rise through the night into the early hours of Sunday morning.

"Having had such a dry February, flooding may also be a hazard as the hard ground cannot absorb the moisture as quickly. The rapid temperatures changing over the next few days may also lead to cracked pipes."

