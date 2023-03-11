Business leaders from major companies across Northern Ireland have written to the Prime Minister to voice their support for the Windsor Framework.

The open letter was signed by representatives of businesses including Amazon, Sainsbury’s, Coca-Cola, Cobra Beer, Diageo, Airbus and Henderson Group.

The business leaders are all part of the Confederation of British Industry's Presidents' Committee and Northern Ireland Council.

They welcomed the agreement as a “watershed moment” and “a huge opportunity” for Northern Ireland.

The DUP, which collapsed power sharing in Northern Ireland in protest at the protocol, has yet to come to a collective decision on whether to back the framework and return to devolution.

Senior party figures, including Sammy Wilson, Ian Paisley, Gregory Campbell and Lord Dodds, have all expressed concern at the UK/EU agreement.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has established a consultation panel to inform its deliberations on the new deal.

It will report back by the end of March.

CBI letter in full:

Dear Prime Minister,

We businesses, representatives on the CBI Presidents’ Committee and the CBI’s Northern Ireland Council, congratulate the Prime Minister and the UK government for achieving the breakthrough in the negotiations with the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol, and accomplishing the Windsor Framework. Business welcomes the framework as a watershed moment for the UK-EU relationship, and it represents a huge opportunity for both the Northern Irish and Great British economies.

It is vital that trade flows between Great Britain and Northern Ireland are smooth, and friction for firms is minimised. The Windsor Framework will mean that the Northern Irish economy can maximise the opportunities presented by dual access to the EU and UK markets. Due to the breadth and complexity of its scope, businesses are taking time to digest the details. However, we are nonetheless united in believing that the Windsor Framework is the most sustainable path forward for Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

With this historic agreement behind us, now is the time for power-sharing to be restored in the Northern Ireland Executive and for political representatives to turn their attention to economic growth and delivering greater prosperity for everyone across Northern Ireland.

Signed.

Martin Agnew, Joint Managing Director, Henderson Group

Ashley Almanza, Executive Chairman, Allied Universal - International

Lord Karan Bilimoria, Founder and Chairman, Cobra Beer

Declan Billington, CEO, John Thompson & Sons Ltd

Elaine Birchall, CEO, SHS Group Ltd

John Boumphrey, Country Manager, Amazon UK

Barry Byrne, Managing Director, Mount Charles

Phil Clarke, Associate Director, MCS Group

Liam Condon, CEO, Johnson Matthey

Andrew Cosslett, Chair, Kingfisher & ITV

Brian Donaldson, CEO, The Maxol Group

Paul Drechsler, CBE, Chair, International Chamber of Commerce

Carl Ennis, CEO, Siemens Plc

Brian Gillan, Head of Retail & NI, Allied Irish Bank UK

Ian Greer, President and Vice-Chancellor, Queen’s University Belfast

John Harrison, UK Chairman and General Counsel, Airbus

Miles Karemacher, General Manager, Coca-Cola HBC

Brian McBride, President, Confederation of British Industry

Kevin McNamee, CEO, Denroy Group

Sir Ivan Menezes, CEO, Diageo plc

Joanne Molloy, Managing Director, TS Foods Ltd

Simon Roberts, CEO, Sainsbury’s

