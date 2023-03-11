Northern Irish radio presenter Colin Murray pulled out of his BBC Radio 5 Live on Saturday "for obvious reasons".

It follows similar moves by football pundits, commentators and reporters who have informed the BBC they won’t be working today after Gary Lineker was told to step back from presenting Match of the Day by the broadcaster.

The former footballer sparked controversy with a tweet accusing the home secretary of using Nazi-like language in her new immigration policy.

"No @FightingTalk316 today, for obvious reasons. In the interest of transparency, this was a decision taken by the entire FT team and myself. Bob Mills was still up for it, to be fair," Murray tweeted.

Football Focus and Final Score have both been removed from the schedule after Alex Scott and Jason Mohammad said they wouldn’t present the shows.

Tonight’s Match Of The Day is set to go ahead without a presenter, pundits and several regular commentators, following the fallout over Lineker’s removal from the BBC show.

