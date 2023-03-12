A new weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland for snow and ice by the Met Office.

The warning is in place from 5pm on Monday (13 March) until 11am on Tuesday.

It covers parts of north Down and north Tyrone, as well as counties Antrim and Londonderry.

The Met Office warns that roads and pavements are likely to be slippery, with potential unsafe conditions on untreated roads.

Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster Daniel Rudman said: “There is an increasingly strong signal for colder air to once again feed into the north of the UK during Monday. This flow is likely to extend southwards with much of the UK likely to be under the influence of colder conditions overnight into Tuesday.

“Tuesday is set to remain a cold day, but it is not expected to be as cold as conditions have been this week, and there will be brighter periods for most. There are likely to be some showers too, although any snow fall is expected be over higher elevations.

Further out, a weather system is forecast to bring milder conditions in from the west. This system will bring further rain, especially to areas of higher ground in the west of the UK, although still with the risk of another period of snow for the north.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.