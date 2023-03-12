Linfield defeat Coleraine to clinch League Cup

Linfield got their hands on the Bet McLean Cup for the eleventh time thanks to second half goals from Joel Cooper and Chris Shields.

Over 11,000 fans filled Windsor Park for the showpiece final.

The sides couldn't be separated in a cagey opening 45 minutes as both sets of players struggled to create any clear cut chances.

The game sparked into life in the second half when Linfield's Chris McKee's killer pass set up Joel Cooper to give the Blues the lead.

McKee was proving a thorn in the Coleraine defence's side and won a penalty after he was upended by Steven O'Donnell in the box.

Chris Shields stepped up and sent Gareth Deane the wrong way. It was well and truly party time among the Blues support.

The Bannsiders pushed to get back in the game, Matthew Shevlin had a golden chance to reduce the deficit late on and set up a tense finish to the game but he headed over when well placed.

