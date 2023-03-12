Malaysian man arrested with suspected 15kg of cannabis at George Best Belfast City Airport
A 32-year old man from Malaysia will appear in court in Belfast on Monday, charged with drug importation offences.
He was detained on Saturday, by officers from the National Crime Agency after arriving at George Best Belfast City Airport on a flight from Birmingham.
Border Force officers seized an estimated 15kg of cannabis.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.