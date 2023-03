Two missing teenagers last spotted on the north coast have been located.

Crystal Pond, 14, and Tamzin Mitchell, 15, had been last seen around 8pm on Eglinton Street in Portrush.

The PSNI say the girls have been located and thanked the public for their assistance.

