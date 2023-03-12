Play Brightcove video

Aidan Browne presents UTV Live on Sunday 12 March 2023

ASSUALT

A woman in her 30s has been seriously injured after being assaulted in east Belfast in the early hours of this morning.

Police were alerted to the incident at Ravenhill Reach Court at around half past midnight. Two men, aged in their twenties and forties, sustained non-life threatening injuries. A man, aged in his twenties, was arrested and remains in custody.

TERRORISM SEARCH

Police from the Terrorism Investigation Unit searched a farm on the Brae Head Road in Londonderry this morning. The PSNI says it is related to investigations into violent dissident republican activity.

DRUGS

A 32-year old man from Malaysia will appear in court in Belfast tomorrow, charged with drug importation offences. He was detained yesterday, by officers from the National Crime Agency after arriving at Belfast City airport on a flight from Birmingham. Border Force officers seized an estimated 15kg of cannabis.

OSCARS

The lrish contingent is eyeing up the golden statuettes in record numbers, but will they be smiling when the gongs are handed out at the 95th Oscars later tonight? Already a winner the box office- The Banshees of Inisherin' leads the pack with nine nominations. While An Cailin Ciúini is the first ever Irish language movie to receive a nod.

Nominated in the category of Best Live Action Short film - locally made 'An Irish Goodbye' is putting Northern Ireland on the map. Shot in Derry, Templepatrick and Saintfield and starring James Martin and Seamus O'Hara, it tells the story of two estranged brothers brought together after their mother's death.

RUGBY

Ireland kept themselves on course for a first Grand Slam since 2018 as they ended Scotland's Triple Crown dream with an impressive second-half performance in the Six Nations. Andy Farrell’s side won 22-7 at Murrayfield.

LEAGUE CUP

Linfield have lifted the NIFL League Cup for the 11th time. They beat Coleraine 2-0 at Windsor Park. Joel Cooper opened the scoring, with Chris Shields adding a second from the spot.

ANTRIM HURLING

It was a crucial game at Corrigan Park for Antrim, who knew a win would secure their place in Division One B for next season. Nigel Elliott, Neil McManus and Conal Cunning got the goals for the Saffrons as they ran out 3-18 to 1-18 winners over Laois, avenging defeat to the same opponents last year.

