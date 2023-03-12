Police in Londonderry have come under attack after conducting searches in the city.

Videos shared on social media show PSNI Land Rovers being pelted with various missiles.

Police said around 30 people were involved. While vehicles were attacked, no officers were injured.

Earlier on Sunday, police had been conducting searches in an abandoned farmhouse in the Brae Head Road. The PSNI said the operation was related to investigations into violent dissident republican activity.

Army bomb disposal experts and sniffer dogs were used as part of the operation.

DUP MLA Gary Middleton took to social media to condemn the incident.

"Shameful scenes in the Creggan this evening," he said.

"Whilst PSNI officers are out trying to protect our communities from those who want to cause hurt and misery, they come under attack.

"Those involved are destroying their own area and preventing the PSNI from protecting their neighbours."

Police said: “Police officers came under attack when bottles and stones were thrown at them in the Magowan Park area of Derry/ Londonderry this evening, Sunday 12 March as they conducted a search operation in the vicinity of Brae Head Road in the city in relation to recent violent dissident republican terrorism.”Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard added: “Shortly before 7pm, police officers came under sporadic attack from a group of approximately 30 young people who had gathered in the area and started throwing stones and bottles at them. Some damage was caused to police vehicles but thankfully no officers were injured. “Police liaised with local community representatives who assisted in moving the young people away from the area. Shortly after 7.30pm, police were also able to leave the area after concluding the search and the situation has now calmed.”

