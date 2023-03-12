Police from the Terrorism Investigation Unit searched a farm on the Brae Head Road in Londonderry on Sunday (12 March) morning.

The PSNI says it is related to investigations into violent dissident republican activity.

Dogs were used as part of the search.

No further details are available at present.

Dogs were used in the search Credit: Aodhán Roberts

